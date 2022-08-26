Solid Soaking Starts Drying Up

That was an incredible amount of rain for parts of the state. Much of Montana has been rocked by thunderstorms over the last several days. While these storms have created a few new wildfire starts, the moisture has been highly beneficial and welcomed. The rain could not have come at a better time as wildfires were increasing in numbers and size. The moisture will be even more valuable as a return to hot dry weather is in store next week. A storm system will bring more scattered thunderstorms, wind, and a bit of a cool down for this weekend. Saturday, a new low pressure will move into western Montana by afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop again and continue to move east through the evening. Wind will pick up through the afternoon with some gusts topping 30mph. Fire danger will be increasing again as the wind goes. This storm also has a bit more upper level cold air, cold enough for a few snowflakes perhaps down to around 8500' in the mountains Saturday night. A light accumulation is possible over the southwest and south-central peaks. Sunday will be mostly sunny and nice with highs mainly in the 70s and low 80s, but the wind could gust in excess of 20mph through the afternoon. The exiting low will produce some thunderstorms across far eastern Montana. Monday will be mainly sunny and dry with highs in the 80s to around 90. High pressure should develop for most of next week with a return of dry and hot weather. Most days will have highs up in the 90s. Some isolated thunderstorm activity will return mid to late week, but nothing like last week's activity. Slightly cooler but fairly dry weather is likely headed into Labor Day Weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist