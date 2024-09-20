Some Color & Chill as Autumn Begins

Sunday is the official beginning of autumn and the weekend will feature a fall feel, a little fall color and overall a great start to the new season. After all of the recent rain a drier stretch will develop through the final day of summer into the first week of autumn. Saturday is the final day of summer and it should be a crisp, sunny day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another frost or freeze is possible on Saturday night. Sunday, the first day of autumn will be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be a nice, dry, sunny and warm stretch through the beginning of next week with some areas getting back into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. It does not appear that any major storms will hit Montana until possibly next weekend.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist