Some Relief for Early Season Fire Danger

There are six large wildfires burning in Montana, ranging from a few hundred acres to nearly 25,000 acres. Most of these fires developed in the recent record heat. Over the last few days, cooler temperatures and lighter wind has allowed firefighters to make progress on these fires. Mother Nature will help out with cooler temperatures and widespread light rain late this weekend. Even then, rain will only offer short term relief. Friday will a great day with mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the east. Highs will reach the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and breezy with increasing fire danger once again. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible across north-central Montana late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the 80s to around 90 for most of the state. Sunday is Father's Day and the official start of summer. Summer begins at 9:32pm. A decent amount of rain will likely come through the state on Sunday with much cooler weather. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70, the mountains will have highs in the 30s and 40s. This storm will likely help take the edge off of the fire danger. The first few days of summer will be sunny, dry and very nice with highs in the 70s warming to near 90 by Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, looking through the end of June there will be several chances for rain.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

