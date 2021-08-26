Some Smoke & Storms on National Dog Day

Happy National Dog Day! Good thing the dog days of summer are behind us, although there was considerable smoke in the sky from wildfires in California. The air quality did deteriorate some with most of western and central Montana experiencing "moderate" air quality. The good news is there are more thunderstorms, rain and a wind pattern shift in the forecast. The smoke will get cleaned out and the wind shift will push the California smoke back down to the south. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s and a moderate west wind up to 20mph. Some showers may continue Friday night into Saturday, but by Saturday afternoon there will be clearing across most of the state. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday and Monday will be beautiful, sunny and warm with clean air. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s. Late in the week cooler air will return with showers and thunderstorms. Snow levels may lower as well, but the storm should clear in time for Labor Day Weekend. The rest of summer will be pleasantly comfortable temperature-wise with opportunities for rain. It does not appear that there will be any extended heat waves. While fire season is far from over, the worst is in the rear view mirror.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

