Some Storms Return Wednesday

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for eastern Montana through Wednesday afternoon and evening for temperatures between 100-103.

Montana's weather has shifted yet again, going from wild thunderstorms to hot and dry weather. Over the next few days, some thunderstorm activity will return. These storms will be isolated, but should produce wetting rains. There is a low chance that large hail, damaging wind and torrential rain accompany some storms. However, this does not look like the intensity of storms that hit last week. Wednesday will be very hot with highs in the 90s to around 100. A few isolated thunderstorms will come through in the afternoon and evening, but they will not be widespread like recent days. Thursday will drier with a few isolated storms over the southern part of the state closer to I-90. Some of these storms could have large hail, powerful wind, and torrential rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 80s and 90s. Friday will have a few isolated storms through the afternoon and evening, and highs climb back in the 90s. This weekend will be very hot with highs in the 90s to around 100. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday will be hot, dry and windy, and likely a Red Flag Warning day. As thunderstorms dry out and temperatures heat up, fire season is inevitably close. Please be careful.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist