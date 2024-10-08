Smoky skies continue to plague parts of Montana with poor air quality, and the source of the smoke will not see any wet weather anytime soon. As the dry and warm weather continues, wildfire smoke will continue to be an issue as the fires burning in Montana and Idaho have not seen any rain. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with warm and dry conditions again. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. The wind will be stronger across the plains. A weak cold front will pass through on Wednesday night. The flow will switch around to the northwest which should push some of the wildfire smoke out to the south. Highs will be cooler down in the 60s for Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with an outside chance at a few light showers. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs again in the 60s. This weekend will be mostly sunny, dry, mild and windier across the plains. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to around 70. Sunday will mainly clear with highs in the 60s to around 70. The unusually warm and dry pattern may continue through the middle of next week. Late next week, a pattern change is looking more likely with a chance at moisture and cooler temperatures that should slow those wildfires down.

Have a good day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist