Southern Soaking, Not So Much North

A large storm brought cool and cloudy conditions to a lot of the state for Memorial Day Weekend, but the wet weather was very variable. As much as 2-3" of rain fell in southern Montana, with feet of snow in the mountains. Rain totals decreased farther north, with just a few one hundredths of an inch over north-central Montana. As the weekend winds down so is the storm. Rain showers will be spotty into the night. Tuesday will be a bit drier but still cool with a few showers around. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s for the final day of May. Wednesday is June 1st and the beginning of meteorological summer with be pretty nice. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few isolated mountain showers. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the state. Thursday, showers and isolated thunderstorms will return to western and central Montana. Eastern areas will have dry conditions with more sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s west, 70s farther east. Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of the state. Highs will stay close to average in the 60s and 70s. The first weekend of June looks rather wet for most of the state. Rain will increase on Saturday, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be a wet day for most of Montana with widespread rain and highs in the 50s and 60s. The mountains will be soggy and cool, snow levels could drop below 6000' late in the evening. Rain should continue through Sunday night into Monday, and by Monday morning some snow could fall down to around 5000'. This cool and wet pattern will continue to help with the drought situation, the rivers and reservoirs will be filling up, and the mountain snowpack up high will not melt off rapidly, saving some water for the summer months hopefully.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist