Southern Storm Track

After another round of snow, the storm cleared and left most of the state with sunny conditions. High pressure off to the north of Montana is moving toward the state. This high will bring down some cooler air from Canada on Wednesday, making for another day with below average temperatures. Now for the positive: the high pressure will keep a big storm to the south of Montana and allow for mostly sunny skies. This storm to the south will graze extreme southern Montana with a few snow showers and clouds, but north of I-90 there should be mostly sunny skies. Some fog and low clouds will linger up on the Hi-Line but that's about the only blemish on Wednesday. Highs again will be in the 20s and 30s, still way below average. Thursday will be a little warmer and drier. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s to around 50. A cold front will move through with some snow showers in the western mountains later in the day. Friday will be a very windy day with frequent snow showers in and near the mountains. The snow showers will be heavy at times, but the plains should have little to no snow activity. A strong west wind will gust up to 40-50mph. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, making it another chilly day. The first weekend of spring will have snow around both days. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with snow showers and highs in the 30s to low 40s. A steady light snow will likely develop for Sunday with highs back down in the 30s. It may be a while, possibly by the end of first week of April, for temperatures to warm up to average spring levels.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist