Southwest Wildfires Get Rain, Canada Fires Erupt

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for north-central and eastern Montana.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for north-central and eastern Montana.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until Friday for central and north-central Montana.

All sorts of heat and wildfire danger grows for the northern Rockies and western Canada. Areas of Montana are under a RED FLAG WARNING for the next few days. Several large fires have developed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in this recent heat. Smoke is building over that region and may increase in Montana over the next few days. However, monsoon moisture with thunderstorms and an increase in humidity has lead to beautiful rains in the southwest United States. The monster high pressure responsible for the heat will begin to wrap in some monsoon moisture from the southwestern United States. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop in western and central Montana by Thursday afternoon. Highs will still be in the 90s to around 100. Gusty southeast wind and low humidity across northcentral and eastern Montana will produce the dangerous fire weather conditions. Friday will have more clouds and isolated thunderstorms that may cool temperatures down by a few degrees. Western and central Montana will have highs in the 90s, but eastern Montana could be as hot as 105. This weekend is the Independence Day Holiday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will cool down into the 80s and 90s. Thunderstorms will create lightning which may spark wildfire starts even though the thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain. A few thunderstorms are possible on Monday as well, with temperatures going back up into the 90s for much of the state. Temperatures should remain hot in the 90s for most of next week. This is shaping up to be one very hot summer.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

