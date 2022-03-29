Aside from the above averages temperatures last week, it sure has felt like our spring season so far has been one of the classic "spot the pattern" challenges from grade school. Once again, this week seems to have a touch of everything when it comes to our weather forecast. Thankfully, the climate pattern seems to be trending toward a more long term and spring-like pattern for early next week. Though the snow and cold temperatures may be uncomfortable for some who vacation or visit here from far warmer states; it's important to remember that every drop of moisture counts while Montana is in the midst of such an extreme drought. If you haven't begun your fire-mitigation preparation around your home and grassy areas; time is running low. Over the past few days we've watched the first fire, though small in comparison, burn around Canyon Ferry Lake. Luckily no homes or structures have been damaged as of today. It was quite interesting to read the forecast discussion from National Weather Service Missoula this morning. As some broadcast-meteorologists have been thanking the NWS for their hard work throughout the challenges of season changes and a raming up severe weather season; I'd like to extend a sincere thanks to the hardworking folks down at the weather service. Without your work-ethic and perserverance, millions would be without timely weather warnings; or an easier way to see incoming hazards like the color coded charts NWS Offices produce. With that, let's take a scienticially based deeper-dive into your forecast Colder air has begun to spill across the continental divide as seen by northeast winds gusting to 30 mph at Kalispell. Scattered rain and snow showers have developed along this backdoor cold front. Snow levels will lower to around 3000 feet this morning however snow amounts will be less than an inch across Northwest Montana. Further south precipitation will be a little more widespread with snow levels lowering to 3500-4000 feet. While around an inch of snow will occur at higher elevations like Georgetown Lake and Homestake pass, road temperatures will be at or just above freezing. The main impact from these light accumulations is most likely slushy conditions through mid morning. Any snow that occurs in the lower valleys across Southwest Montana will be an inch or less and noticed just on the grassy surfaces. Scattered rain/snow showers will remain across west central and southwest Montana through the afternoon. A series of weak weather disturbances will pass through the Northern Rockies late Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures will be at or slightly below the seasonal norms. Early next week a couple of stronger weather systems, or cold fronts, will move through the region. The main impacts from these systems will be increasing gusty winds as cold fronts push through the region. Thank you for trusting #StormTrackerWeather and as always:

A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

