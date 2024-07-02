Spring in July Continues

It's July, it's summer, but the weather pattern of showers, thunderstorms, clouds and sun, and cooler temperatures is more like spring. This cool and wet weather becomes less and less likely this time of year, and a major heat wave is likely next week. Until then, enjoy the current conditions that will not last. Another disturbance will move through the state on Wednesday with more showers and thunderstorms. This pattern of systems dropping south out of Canada will keep the moisture around and the temperatures from getting hot. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. highs will be below average, topping out in the 60s and 70s. Northwest wind will gust up to 20mph. Thursday is Independence Day and the holiday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be isolated thunderstorms spread out across the state. High pressure will start moving in which will allow for the storms to start drying up. Highs on the holiday will be a few degrees cooler than average in the 70s to near 80. Friday will be a bit warmer of a day with highs reaching the 80s under mostly sunny skies. A stray thunderstorm is possible over eastern Montana. Another system will drop into the state on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Sunday will be a beautiful day to round out the holiday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Next week the season's first major heat will likely build across Montana and most of the west with temperatures that should hit and exceed 100 degrees. It's a good thing that it gets hot, windy and dry after the holiday weekend.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist