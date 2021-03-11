Spring is around the corner, and so are spring-like temps

Behind the passage of a cold front, areas of freezing drizzle and patchy freezing fog has been reported in portions of north-central and central Montana. Light snow falling along the Hi-Line will diminish and track eastward. The temperatures will remain below freezing through the morning hours, and any wet surfaces will likely freeze, creating slick roads. Visibility will be challenging for portions of north-central Montana. Aside from that, today is shaping out to be similar to Wednesday; sunny skies, daytime highs will top out in the 30 and 40s, and a few lingering snow showers will fall in the mountains of southern Montana.

Friday into the weekend will be dry and warm, and that's due to a ridge of high pressure that will build over the region. The high temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will be another pleasant day. The wind will slightly ramp up at times in north-central Montana, and the temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and 50s.

We will end the second week of March with clear skies, light wind, and warm spring-like temperatures.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

