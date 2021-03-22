Spring is here.. but winter isn't done with us yet!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for snow expected in Beartooth and Red Lodge Foothills.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for snow expected in Gallatin and Madison Counties.

After a relatively dry weekend, changes are headed this way. Scattered snow showers will fall in the mountains, and the lower elevations will have a better chance of seeing a mix of rain/snow. There is also a potential for a few snow squalls to occur over southwest Montana. Daytime highs will cool to the 30s and 40s. Waking up Tuesday morning, prepare for a messy morning commute. Rain showers will transition into snow creating slippery road conditions. Snow showers are expected to stay under three inches in the lower elevations; aside from the Northern Rocky Mountain Front and Cut Bank/Great Falls area, they could see a few more inches. Behind the passage of Monday's cold front, the temperatures will cool a few degrees.

Wednesday will start mainly dry with mild temperatures until another potent cold front starts working its way into the state, favoring more snow and a brief cool down for Thursday. Thursday daytime highs will cool into the 30s, and mid to low 40s snow showers will become more widespread.

Friday, dry and mild conditions will return. The weekend will consist of mountain snow with a slight chance of precipitation falling in the lower elevations.

By Sunday, daytime highs could reach the 60s, but strong winds may come along with the warm temperatures, and by Monday, another round of moisture will move in.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊