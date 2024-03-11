Spring Showers of Rain & Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains, and for the lower Clark Fork Region.

Active weather over the next few days will produce scattered showers of rain and snow in the lower elevations with accumulating snow mainly confined to the mountains. It's a fairly typical pattern for this time of year. A front from the Pacific will move through the state on Tuesday, but the track will favor the mountains and close to the mountains with more showers. The mountain passes will be snowy at times with a few inches accumulating. The lower elevations close to the mountains, like Helena, will have showers of rain and snow between intervals of sunshine. The plains will only have an isolated shower. Most locations will be breezy with wind between 10-20mph through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50 in the lower elevations, 20s and 30s in the mountains. Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s, cold enough for a little light snow in the lower elevations. Any accumulation will be light, but the mountains will have the chance at seeing a few more inches accumulate. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few lingering snow showers mainly over the mountains. High pressure will build in for clearing skies and light wind. Highs will be in the 40s. Lows will drop into the 10s and 20s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs up in the 50s. This weekend is the final weekend of winter officially, and a cold front will pass through on Saturday with scattered snow showers. Any accumulation will be confined to the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s. Sunday is St. Patrick's Day and by the luck o' the Irish, it will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the 40s to around 50. The first day of Spring is Tuesday, which could start out with a minor storm bringing a mix of rain and snow.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

