Spring Starts Snowy

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Glacier area, the Rocky Mountain Front, and parts of north-central Montana into Tuesday morning.

Weather for 03/22/21 with Curtis Grevenitz

It's the first week of spring but there will be several shots of snow to move through the state. No, this isn't unusual. It is a reminder that the beginning of "spring" in Montana can often be cold, windy and snowy. A disturbance will move into Montana late Monday night, spreading snow down the Continental Divide and out across the north-central part of the state. The snow will be heaviest in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front, but this will not be a huge snow producer. There will be a few inches in this advisory area, and what falls in the morning will melt some in the afternoon as the sun comes out and temperatures rise above freezing. Most of the state will start out with clouds and some snow, but sunshine will increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with a few 50s over far eastern Montana.

Another storm will increase cloud cover on Wednesday. A few mountain snow showers are likely by the afternoon.

Snow will once again spread down into the lower elevations on Thursday. There could be a few inches accumulating over the valleys and plains, with possibly more than 6" in the mountains.

Friday will be a quiet day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and just a few isolated rain or snow showers.

This weekend a warmup is on tap. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Saturday. Sunday could be one of the warmest days of year so far with highs in the 60s to around 70. While it will be mostly sunny all weekend, the wind will really increase for most of the state.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist