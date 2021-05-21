Spring Storm makes for a messy morning commute

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front through southern Lewis & Clark County until mid-morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for areas of central and western Montana until mid-morning.

AN SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT has been issued for Hill and Blaine Counties until mid-morning.

An upper-level system will continue to leave impacts on the state. Morning showers and morning freezing fog left hazardous driving conditions across the state. The road surfaces have dropped below freezing allowing for snow to start to stick. Widespread morning precipitation will become more scattered as the day continues, and morning freezing fog will burn off mid-morning. Daytime highs will again trend in the 30s and 40s.

Saturday, a few stay showers cannot be ruled out in portions of north-central and southwest Montana. The high temperatures will top off in the 50s and 60s, and at times the sun will peek through the clouds.

Another round of widespread precipitation will move in Sunday through Monday. The moisture will benefit the state, but this added moisture will likely cause additional rises on area rivers and streams.

Monday will be rainy and windy.

Bundle up, and Be Safe.

A.R. 😊