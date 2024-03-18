Spring Turns Wintry

An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the mountains of northwest Montana.

A FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for Lodge Creek through Hill and Blaine Counties.

It's been an absolutely gorgeous stretch of spring-like weather for the end of official winter, but as the calendar turns to spring winter-like will return. The vernal equinox is Tuesday, the official start of spring. And as can be the case in Montana this time of year, big changes will begin. Tuesday will still be a beautiful day for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and highs above average in the 50s and 60s. The exception will be the Hi-Line where a cold front will bring cooler temps in the 40s and 50s and increasing cloud cover. Some areas of light snow will develop late Tuesday evening up on the Hi-Line for areas like Havre to Malta. Snow will continue through Wednesday up on the Hi-Line into eastern Montana near Glendive where up to 3" will accumulate. Great Falls will get into the cooler, cloudy action on Wednesday as well with highs there only in the 30s, but most of the snow will be north and east of Great Falls. Meanwhile, Helena and Bozeman will still have highs in the 50s to near 60. Wednesday night a few rain/snow showers and isolated thunderstorms will move through the state. Thursday will be cold with light snow in the northern half of Montana, especially on the Hi-Line where a few more inches will accumulate. A little freezing rain or ice pellets could mix in around Great Falls. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s north, but Helena will have highs in the 40s to around 50. Later Thursday some rain and snow showers will move into the Helena area. Friday the cold air takes over almost the entire state with a little light snow scattered about. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s but areas like Missoula, Dillon and Bozeman will still be dry and warm with highs in the 40s to 50s. Widespread snow is likely this weekend with significant accumulation of several inches likely. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with snow on both Saturday and Sunday, low will dip into the 0s and 10s. Cold, snow showery weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday as well.

Hope you enjoyed the warmth,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

