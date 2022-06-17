Spring's Last Licks: Rain & Mt Snow

It's the final weekend of spring and the last storm of the season will be moving through with changes across the state. The week finished off rather hot with temperatures up near record highs for some areas. The heat will continue into the start of the weekend, but will certainly cool off by Sunday. With a rise in temperatures, more snow will be melting. Flooding is still a possibility for some of our rivers and creeks through the weekend, plus thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain aggravating the flood situation. Highs on Saturday will range from the 70s and 80s west, to the 90s and 100s east. Isolated thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will have more widespread thunderstorms and cloudy skies with cooler highs in the 60s and 70s. Monday will be cool with widespread showers and strong wind. Highs will be back down in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Snow will return to the mountains Sunday night and Monday. More than an inch of rain could fall across most of central and north-central Montana. The first day of summer is Tuesday and the new season should start off nicely with highs in the 70s and 80s with quiet conditions.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist