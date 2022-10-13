Stabilization In Focus

High pressure remains in firm control of the atmosphere across Montana. Due to this there's not much rainfall in the forecast for the state over the next seven days. In fact the only notable opportunity for rainfall arrives Saturday morning courtesy of a shortwave trough. The majority of moisture will stay over eastern and southeastern Montana, but central areas like Helena and Great Falls may catch some raindrops as well. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny to clear skies. Skies may cloud up late Friday evening with the arrival of the backdoor cold front into Saturday morning, but skies should clear in Central Montana by midday Saturday and should remain mostly sunny to clear into next week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -