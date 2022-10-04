Stable and Sweet

It's always great when I get to make a forecast that the majority of folks in Montana will react happily to. That is certainly the case this week as a high pressure fueled ridge has been building over the state. This will stabilize the atmosphere and allow for seasonably warm temperatures this week. Wednesday into Thursday, a cold front slides down from the northeast, slightly dropping our temperatures for Thursday and Friday. Eastern Montana may get some rain towards the end of the week, but central Montana will remain dry. The weekend approaches the mid 70s with clear skies before potential for winter weather arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -