Starting the month of June with Summer-like warmth

Tuesday will be similar to Monday's conditions. Intervals of sunshine and clouds will grace the skies, the high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in many locations, and the state will remain dry. Dry conditions will not be beneficial for current drought conditions.

Wednesday, a strong ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast. Expect clear skies and hot temperatures; daytime highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. Normally, we don't see 90-degree weather until mid to late June, but a few locations across the state will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Areas around the region could also set new daily record highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year in many locations. Daytime highs will climb to the 80s, 90s, and triple digits. With the temperatures continuing to warm up, that will cause an increase in snowmelt into area rivers, creeks, and streams. Also, isolated thunderstorm activity cannot be ruled out over the mountains of southwest Montana.

Friday, the ridge of high pressure that will give off the heat over the next few days will get broken down by another disturbance allowing for showers and thunderstorms to move back in.

Have a great day.

A.R 😊