Starting the week with snow and cooler temperatures

A WINTER STORM WARNING will remain in effect for portions of central and south-central Montana until the afternoon.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect for portions of west-central, central, southwest, south-central, and southeast Montana until the afternoon.

The state started the weekend sunny and warm, but unfortunately, it didn't end that way. A potent cold front moved through Sunday and brought cooler temperatures and a mix of precip. Behind the passage of Sunday's front has left many locations roads covered with snow and scattered with slush. Mountain passes also have been affected, so please be prepared. The snow will taper off by the afternoon, and peeks of sunshine will help melt away the snow. Today's daytime highs will cool to the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday, you should expect clearer and dry conditions. The high temperatures will be warmer than Monday but will remain below average for this time of the year.

Wednesday will be absolutely wonderful. The wind will blow comfortably, the skies will be clear, and the highs will warm into the 50s and low 60s.

Thursday, our next spring storm will arrive and will continue into Friday.

Have a great day!

A. R. 😊