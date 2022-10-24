Staying Active After Big Weekend Storm

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide.

That was an impressive October snowstorm for a lot of Montana. While most areas saw flakes, the accumulation was heavily dependent on elevation. While some areas had little to no accumulation, just up the road and into the higher terrain there was more than a foot of snow. The Big Sky area had the most with upwards of 2.5 feet. Precipitation amounts were plentiful across the state, so a good amount of moisture soaked into the ground. Looking ahead there will be a few weak systems come through the state with less moisture, mainly confined to the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide. So while you may not have to break out the snow shovel again, the trade off will be an increase in the wind. At times this week, this weekend and next week, the wind will be absolutely relentless across the plains and up on the Continental Divide. Tuesday will be a windy day across much of the state as gusts should top out between 30-40mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50, but 20s and 30s in the mountains. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the mountains. Wednesday will be a pretty nice day for most of the state. There will be partly to mostly sunny skies, lighter wind, and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Western Montana will have more clouds and a few snow showers in the mountains, but this storm will head more south than across the state. Thursday will be partly cloudy and windy especially on the Divide and across the plains. Temperatures will inch their way up into the 50s for most. Friday will be mostly cloudy with strong wind again across the plains and in the mountains. There will not be much wind in the valleys or west of the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 50s. This weekend does not look bad if you can tolerate the wind. For both Saturday and Sunday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but it will be dry. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Average wind speeds during the day will range from between 20-40mph. There will be gusts up over 60mph especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Halloween is Monday and a new storm will move in with some mixed rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, and snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s which is not bad. What will be bad is the wind and it should affect most of the state. So make sure some of those little trick or treaters do not get blown away!

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz