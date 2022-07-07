Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Staying Severe; thunderstorms and torrential rain not giving up

Severe Risk for most of Montana Thursday/Friday
Trey Tonnessen explains why most of Montana is under a severe risk the next two days, plus; why our string of stormy days isn't close to ending. KTVH Thursday (June 7, 2022)
radar1.png
radar2.png
Picture2.png
Picture.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack Wind5.png
Future RainandSnow.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
Futuretrack Wind6.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
SevereThreat1.png
Special3.png
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 09:49:29-04

Our weather week has already strung together consistent days of thunderstorms, strong winds, and severe risks. Thursday will be a continuance of that particular pattern. After a morning break from storms, and a break in cloud cover; instability will increase during the afternoon hours alongside an increase in surface level heating and southwesterly flow. A majority of the state is included in a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday and Friday. A small tornado may have touched down Wednesday afternoon near Skull Butte, with minimal impact. Friday is mostly a carbon copy of Thursday's weather pattern, but the eastern side of the state will be 10-15 degrees warmer; leading to a higher likelihood of severe weather. Afternoon Thunderstorms Saturday will be weaker than this week's storms, and smaller in scale. Sunday a high pressure system begins settling over the state, this will lead to stability in the atmosphere and clear skies until around Wednesday. Temperatures will begin steadily heating into next week, and may top 100 degrees on Wednesday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.
- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover