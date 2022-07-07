Staying Severe; thunderstorms and torrential rain not giving up

Our weather week has already strung together consistent days of thunderstorms, strong winds, and severe risks. Thursday will be a continuance of that particular pattern. After a morning break from storms, and a break in cloud cover; instability will increase during the afternoon hours alongside an increase in surface level heating and southwesterly flow. A majority of the state is included in a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday and Friday. A small tornado may have touched down Wednesday afternoon near Skull Butte, with minimal impact. Friday is mostly a carbon copy of Thursday's weather pattern, but the eastern side of the state will be 10-15 degrees warmer; leading to a higher likelihood of severe weather. Afternoon Thunderstorms Saturday will be weaker than this week's storms, and smaller in scale. Sunday a high pressure system begins settling over the state, this will lead to stability in the atmosphere and clear skies until around Wednesday. Temperatures will begin steadily heating into next week, and may top 100 degrees on Wednesday. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -