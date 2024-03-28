Staying Unsettled into Easter

It's just about Easter weekend and the end of March, but it's not the end of the showery, snowy and chilly weather. A large trough in the jet stream is forming across the West. A large storm system will move into California and then across the southern Rockies through the holiday weekend. Heavier precipitation will fall south of Montana, but there will be unsettled weather across Big Sky Country into Easter Sunday. Good Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers of rain and snow, snow showers in the mountains. Most of the valleys and plains will be dry. Accumulation of snow will be light and confined to the higher terrain. Highs will be below normal in the 30s and 40s, 20s in the mountains. Saturday will on the cloudier side with scattered snow showers. Any accumulation in the lower elevations will be very light, the mountains could see an inch or two. Highs will be below average in the 30s to around 40. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few showers of rain and snow scattered about. Some places will be dry, and any showers should be brief. The holiday will not be washed out. Southern and southeast Montana will have steadier snow, along with most of Wyoming. Monday is the first of April and the weather will turn warm and dry through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A strong cold front will blast through the state on Wednesday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Behind that front will be much colder air with a likelihood of snow on Thursday. Colder temperatures with the chance of significant accumulating snow is possible that first weekend of April.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist