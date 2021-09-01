Stepping into September with Fall-like Weather

Wednesday is the first day of September which is Meteorological Fall. Meteorological seasons are simply broken up based on the annual temperature, whereas Astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun. Fall-like temperatures will take us through the first few days of September. Most of the region will have highs topping out in the 70s.

Thursday will be a comfortable day. The high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, and the state will have plenty of sunshine and light wind that will blow comfortably from the north.

Friday is the start of a "warm-up" for areas west of the Divide and in portions of southwest and north-central Montana. The high temperatures will trend in the 70s.

Looking ahead into Labor day weekend, expect daytime highs to rebound back into the 80s.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊