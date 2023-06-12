Still Stuck in a Stormy Pattern

While parts of the state have enjoyed a few rare dry days, other parts of the state have still had heavy rain, and all of Montana will still be stormy over the next few weeks. Much of the West will remain in a wet weather pattern, but that's not all. There will be some colder systems coming through in the last few days of spring and the first week of summer that could bring some snow to the mountains. Tuesday will be a drier day with most of central and eastern Montana storm free. There will be isolated storms up the Continental Divide and across the southwest part of the state. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. A cold front will come through the state on Wednesday with a shower or storm in the morning around Helena and Great Falls. The showers and storms will head east through the afternoon with some severe storms possible in eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, 80s ahead of the front. This cold front will also bring a pretty stiff wind to most of the state. Temperatures on Wednesday night will be cold enough for a touch of snow up around Glacier and the higher terrain on the Rocky Mountain Front. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, cool temperatures, and a bit of wind. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for most areas, a little below average. Friday will be a rare dry day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. The final weekend of spring will start off warm with a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday a new storm system will move in with increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be wet and cooler, with a chance of some snow in the higher terrain. This wet pattern should continue through the end of June into the beginning of July. While many areas in Montana have already experienced a month's worth of rain in less than 2 weeks, flooding will continue to need to be monitored.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

