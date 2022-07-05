Montana has seen quite a bit of powerful weather over the past 48 hours. A damaging flash flood event rocked Helena Sunday, and was followed by severe thunderstorms across central Montana on Independence Day (Monday). Those strong storms moved out to the east during the overnight hours, leaving a dry start to Tuesday in central Montana. Partly Cloudy skies will begin the day but may build to mostly cloudy by late morning as showers and thunderstorms begin again, continuing into Tuesday afternoon. As a large atmospheric ridge continues to build into Wednesday, the chances for more thunderstorms, as well as stronger thunderstorms, increases with the rate of surface level heating. Also with Wednesday comes a higher chance of severe weather in the form of large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. The odds are in favor of more thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoon; with a few severe thunderstorms not completely out of the cards. Friday, Saturday will be a ramp up in both the amount of thunderstorms across the state, as well as the potential for severe weather. As those storms begin to move out of the state Saturday evening, our atmosphere slowly begins to stabilize. Sunday should be more of an isolated thunderstorm threat. Monday is looking to be a clear and warm day statewide, gifting us sunshine and blue skies after what will be a stormy and soaking of a week this week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

