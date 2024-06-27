Storm Continues, Severe Threat Ends

Strong and severe thunderstorms battered the state with heavy rain and areas of hail and strong wind. The severe threat has ended but more rain and wind will hit the state Friday.

While the severe threat was scary, much of Montana received a healthy dose of rain between 0.50" - 2.00". We're not finished with this storm yet the parent low pressure system has yet to move through. Friday will be a rainy day for the Hi-Line and central Montana. A little snow will fall up on the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier National Park. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible around Helena. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, a cooler late June day. Some of the higher terrain will only have highs in the 40s. Strong west to northwest wind will once again howl with gusts up to 40-50mph. Much of central Montana will have some downright miserable weather at times Friday. The storm will move out late Friday evening. This final weekend of June will start off dry, sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s to around 80 on Saturday. Sunday will feature the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms, and some of that moisture will linger into Monday. Most of next week including July 4th will have scattered thunderstorms and temperatures around average. The moisture is great ahead of Independence Day and people lighting off fireworks.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist