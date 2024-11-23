Storm Continues this Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Helena area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for north-central Montana including Great Falls and Lewistown into Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana through Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area, Liberty and Toole Counties into Sunday morning.

It's been a heck of a storm already and snow and ice will continue into the weekend making for slippery conditions. A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will have a significant impact on travel conditions across most of Montana. Please be cautious while traveling or even walking especially around the Helena area that has seen the most significant icing. Another wave of this storm system will move across the state this weekend with even colder air settling in after. Saturday morning a cold front will move across the state with areas of snow. There may even be thundersnow along the front. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow or flurries over southern Montana. Highs will be chilly in the 10s and 20s. Next week is Thanksgiving week, Monday and Tuesday will start out cold and mainly dry but a new storm is possible around Thanksgiving Day with light snow and a reinforcing shot of colder air.

Be careful out there,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist