Storm Could Bring a Fall Feel

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for much of central Montana into the night.

A large storm off the coast is lurking. Right now it's steering thunderstorms into Montana but by the weekend a significant chill and rain could make it feel more like fall. It's been quite the stormy stretch and this trend continues. Thunderstorms are strengthening here and some are producing hail, damaging wind, heavy downpours and lots of lightning. This area of thunderstorms will continue to work northeast through the night. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms popping through the afternoon and evening yet again. Temperatures will begin to cool down a little with highs in the 80s. High pressure will move in temporarily for Thursday with a dry, sunny day for most of Montana. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s and 80s. The big storm system off the coast will move in from the Pacific on Friday. A strong southerly flow ahead of this low pressure will spread hot temperatures across most of the state with highs generally in the 80s and 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will fire in the afternoon. This weekend has the potential for a significant storm that may spread rain, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures across the state. Right now a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. A more widespread rain is possible Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It may be cold enough for some flakes of snow on the peaks. A wet, cool and somewhat unusual August contines.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist