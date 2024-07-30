Storm Makes Breathing Easier

A minor storm system brought some decent change to Montana in the form of cooler temperatures, cloud cover, some wet weather and cleaner air. Air quality was largely unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday, but this little storm brought somewhat cleaner air to much of the state. It was nice to be able to see the mountains. I hope you enjoyed the unusual late July day because hot and dry weather is not far off. Wednesday will be more typical of the time of year as it's the last day of July. Highs will be in right around average in the 80s to near 90 under mostly sunny skies. Another round of hot weather will move across the state beginning on Thursday. Skies will be clear and a little smoky, high temperatures will reach the 90s for most of the state. Friday it gets even hotter as places like Missoula, Helena and Great Falls approach 100 degrees. Fortunately the wind does not appear very strong. Wildfire smoke from fires mainly outside of Montana will continue to impact air quality. Saturday will be another hot day with highs nearing 100 but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Sunday a cold front will move south from Canada with scattered thunderstorms and the beginning of a cooler airmass. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the 90s, but the cool down is coming. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely from Monday through Wednesday for a good part of Montana. Temperatures will be cooler than average into the first full week of August. Not that heat and fire danger are anywhere near being over, it will be nice to have a stretch of cooler and wetter than normal weather.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist