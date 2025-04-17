Storm Moving Out for Easter Weekend

A fairly significant April snowstorm is coming to an end, clearing out for the start of Easter Weekend. Some places in Montana had more than a foot, other places had barely any flakes or accumulation. This storm will continue to move south and Wyoming is not getting hit with heavy, wet snow. Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the 10s and 20s. Good Friday will be mostly sunny but there will still be a few isolated mountain snow showers. Highs will top out in the 40s to mid 50s. Easter weekend will start out nice but it will not end that way. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers are possible late on Saturday evening as the next storm moves in. Easter Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers of rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Easter egg hunts will mainly be dry but there will be a few rogue showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. It does not look like a terrible washout of a day, more just pesky showers at times. Monday will have steadier and heavier mixed rain and snow depending on elevation.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist