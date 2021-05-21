Storm Produces Record Snow & Cold

What a storm! Record snow fell with record cold temperatures supporting the frozen precipitation. Up to 2 feet accumulated in the mountains, and there were record cold high and low temperatures for much of the state. Total precipitation amounts have ranged from as little as .30" to as much as nearly 2.00" of liquid equivalent. Some rainfall totals in northeast Montana exceeded 1.50", and all of this precipitation has put a dent in the drought. The drought is not over, but neither is the precipitation as another big storm is headed toward Montana. Saturday will be the nicer out of the two weekend days, but not very nice. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate, with some areas seeing some decent sunshine for the afternoon. Most of the state will be dry. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but could crack 60 with enough sunshine. Enjoy it because another low pressure will move into the state for Sunday. Moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms will move through most of the state. This system is a little warmer, so snow levels should be up around 5000' and above. There is a chance for some mixing at times down to some valleys and higher plains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but the mountains will be in the 20s and 30s. Rain and higher elevation snow will continue into Monday as the storm slowly pulls away. Some clearing is likely by late Monday, after a rainy and windy day. Showery weather will continue through the end of the week into Memorial Day Weekend. Right now, the holiday weekend does not look like a big storm will affect the state but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms typical for the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist