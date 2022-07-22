Storm Systems & Cooler Air

I've numbered the storm systems that will be moving through Montana over the next week or so. Overall, somewhat cooler temperatures and a few chances at rain will happen. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with highs mainly in the 80s. There could be a few isolated thunderstorms around the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front but most of the state will be dry, and the weather should be perfect for the Great Falls Air Show. An area of low pressure may come through the state late Saturday into Sunday with scattered thunderstorms through Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. The greatest threat for thunderstorms will be across central Montana by Sunday PM. Highs again will be in the 80s. A cold front will move south from Canada on Monday with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day, cooler temperatures, more cloud cover, and higher humidity. Highs will only be in the 70s and 80s. A nice rain could fall across north-central Montana and areas east of the Continental Divide Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a very nice day with highs in the 70s and 80s, cool for the hottest time of year. A stray thunderstorm is possible, the wind will remain fairly light out of the north. Hotter, drier weather is likely toward the end of the week but temperatures should remain below record highs. There will be more thunderstorms late in the week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist