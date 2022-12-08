Storminess Settling Down For Now

Hey Mother Nature, how about a little break? It's not even officially winter yet but the season has been harsh for over a month now. Montana is just getting out of a cold, snowy, windy stretch that produced blizzard conditions. The wind is easing up, the ground blizzard conditions on the Rocky Mountain Front have ended, and the next few days will be a much deserved reprieve.

Thursday will have increasing clouds through the afternoon. It will be windy over the Divide and Plains again but little to no wind in the valleys. There may be some minor blowing snow in some areas, but nothing like what just happened. Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s, still below average. A storm system from the Pacific will spread clouds across the state on Friday with just a few snow showers mainly over the western mountains. Saturday should be fairly quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated snow shower. Sunday into Monday a new storm will move into the West with an increasing chance of snow for Montana. Several inches could accumulate through Monday with some snow lingering into Tuesday. Beyond that another round of snow and even colder temperatures are likely around the following weekend. Oh, winter officially begins on December 21st.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist