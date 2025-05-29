Storms & Canadian Wildfires

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of western Montana for Saturday.

Thunderstorms are moving through western Montana and wildfire smoke from Canada is moving through eastern Montana. Major wildfires have developed in parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Some of that smoke is being steered toward eastern Montana. Unfortunately there does not appear to be significant precipitation heading to those fires so periods of smoke may be visible in Montana for a while. Meanwhile thunderstorms moving through Montana will continue working across the state Thursday night into Friday will out of here by Friday morning. Friday will be mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a bit of a gusty wind over the plains. Saturday is the final day of May, and get ready for some heat. Most of the state will have highs in the 80s and low 90s, making it the hottest day so far this year. It will be dry and breezy, so watch the fire danger. Sunday is June 1st, the beginning of meteorological summer. A cold front will move across the state during the day with increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Most of the wet weather will be in central and southern Montana. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s across western Montana, 70s and 80s in the central areas, with a few 90s farther east. Monday will be mostly cloudy, cooler with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. This disturbance will move out faster and Tuesday should be mostly sunny and drier.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist