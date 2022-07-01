Aside from small pockets of light rain, mostly dry conditions will be present statewide in Montana on Friday; with temperature highs in the 80s. Later Friday a shortwave trough will move through our high pressure ridge, through southern Montana, which may allow a few isolated thunderstorms to form. Moving into Saturday, A digging trough appears to be pushing east over the pacific northwest, when this happens our ridge allowing for warmer temperatures and stable atmosphere will shift eastward as well. A higher chance remains for thunderstorms on Saturday night than Friday night, but the chance is still relatively low. The entrance of a cold front during afternoon hours Sunday will boost thunderstorm potential across Montana, with some of these storms possibly becoming severe. Monday, also July 4th; arrives with a notable opportunity for severe weather development across Montana. Damaging winds and large hail are possible. Multiple areas in Montana, especially central/southwestern places like Lewistown, Bozeman, and Butte; will most-likely see heavy rainfall for stretches of Independence Day. Keep in mind that even if for some unforseen reason thunderstorms and heavy rain don't occur Monday like they're expected to; cloud to ground lightning strikes are extremely probable Sunday and Monday. Stay weather aware and exercise extreme caution when having events outside with metal grills or patio sets. If you plan on being on the move or outside celebrating July 4th; remember you can always stay weather aware by following myself and Curtis Greventiz on Facebook/Twitter. Also, for the latest breaking news here in the Treasure State; download our KTVH streaming app, avalaible on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other. LET FREEDOM RING!

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -