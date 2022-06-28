Storms & Lightning Strikes To Be Followed By Dry & Wind

Tuesday has been an active day with thunderstorms rumbling across a lot of the state. With thunderstorms there have been lightning strikes that have started a few small wildfires and fire crews have responded to a few small fires. Fortunately things are still fairly green and the thunderstorms have had some rain as well. What's not good is what's coming behind these storms - a day of stronger wind and lower humidity. Behind the cold front on Wednesday, temperatures will dip back into the 70s to around 80. Stronger west wind will howl up to between 30-40mph. Fire danger will be on the rise after Tuesday's thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will ease up to about 10-15mph from the north. Friday is a big day ahead of the holiday weekend and it will be a good travel day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms over southwest Montana closer to Helena. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. This weekend will have a chance of thunderstorms every afternoon. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. For the 4th, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. There is a likelihood of thunderstorms on Tuesday as well. Overall through the middle of July, temperatures will get hot at times but there will be cool downs following the heat.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist