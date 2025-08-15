Storms Return as Fires Flare Up

Several wildfires have grown in the recent heat and wind but thunderstorms will move across most of the state and the fires this weekend. Even though this fire season has been fairly quiet, it still is fire season and it's only the middle of August. Smoke may be visible at times this weekend but clouds and thunderstorms will shroud some of the smoke from view at times. Air quality should not be affected much. Saturday a weak Pacific front will move into the state with partly cloudy skies and some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will have more numerous thunderstorms. Highs will mainly be in the 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible on Monday but the trend will be drier weather for the start of the workweek. Highs will warm into the 80s to around 90. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a little more heat with highs back into the 90s across most of the state. Another cooldown is likely late in the week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist