Storms Settle for Summer's First Weekend

Summer started off with consecutive days of severe thunderstorms producing large hail, damaging wind and heavy downpours. The first weekend of summer will be much quieter but temperatures will warm up to the hottest levels of the year so far. The disturbance that produced the severe storms will move off to the east as a ridge of high pressure brings sunshine, dry conditions and hot temperatures. It will be a toasty one with highs in the 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s. An isolated storm is possible in the Sunday afternoon heat. A weak and dry cold front will go through Sunday night with Monday cooling back off into the 70s and 80s. Several days of hot, dry and windy weather will increase the fire danger. A cooler system with showers and thunderstorms is likely late in the week. It's a good thing Montana has received all of this recent wet weather, but it does not take long for fuels to dry out.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist