Storms Simmer Down, Temperatures Heat Up

Thunderstorm activity in July has been robust to this point, but the weather is changing. Storms have disappeared with Monday being the first completely dry day for the state in a while. Overall, the thunderstorm activity will diminish while the temperatures reach the hottest levels so far this year. Really these next few weeks are climatologically the hottest time of year, so this next stretch could be the hottest temperatures Montana experiences in all of 2022. As things dry out, please watch out for an increase in fire danger. Tuesday will be another dry day without thunderstorms, and temperatures will get hot. Afternoon highs will reach the 90s for most of the state. Wednesday will be very hot with highs in the 90s to around 100. A few isolated thunderstorms will come through in the afternoon and evening, but they will not be widespread like recent days. Thursday will be thunderous with storms spreading across much of the state through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could have large hail, powerful wind, and torrential rain. Clouds and storms will keep temperatures down in the 80s and 90s for highs. The storms will be short lived though as Friday will be a dry and hot day with highs back in the 90s. This weekend will be very hot with highs in the 90s to around 100. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Monday will be hot, dry and windy, and likely a Red Flag Warning day. As thunderstorms dry out and temperatures heat up, fire season is inevitably close. Please be careful.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist