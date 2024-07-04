Storms Slowly Decrease, Heat Intensifies

Happy Independence Day! More scattered showers and thunderstorms are peppering the state, but storms will decrease as serious heat builds in after the holiday weekend. Montana continues to see a northwest flow that is delivering moisture and slightly cooler than average temperatures. This pattern will shift late this weekend and next week could be brutally hot. For the time being, more of the same for Friday with isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 70s to around 80. Another system will drop into the state on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Sunday will be a beautiful day to round out the holiday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Next week the season's first major heat will likely build across Montana and most of the west with temperatures that should hit and exceed 100 degrees. It's a good thing that it gets hot, windy and dry after the holiday weekend.

Have a great holiday,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist