Storms Start Rumbling Into Montana

Sunny and dry conditions continue for most of Montana but the first few thunderstorms popped up on Tuesday afternoon. High pressure that has produced the recent warm weather will slowly move on out allowing for an increase in thunderstorms over the next few days. As the thunderstorms and cloud cover increase, temperatures will slowly cool down back close to average. Wednesday the high pressure will move a little farther east with a few more thunderstorms across western and central Montana. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Skies will be clear for far eastern Montana, closer to the high pressure. Thursday the high pressure moves even farther east with more storms developing. Most of the day will be completely dry but by afternoon into the evening, scattered thunderstorms will move across central and western Montana. Highs again will be warm in the 70s to around 80. Low pressure will move into Montana on Friday with more widespread showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Saturday with widespread showers and even a return of mountain snow. Highs will be down in the 50s. Sunday will be drier to start but another round of showers will move in late in the evening and should continue Monday. Cooler temperatures this weekend will slow some of the mountain snow melting.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist