Storms Stay Away For Now

This time of year can have a variety of weather with thunderstorms, flooding rain or heavy snow. This late April weather has been anything but, with sunshine and quiet conditions for the last few days. This unusually beautiful weather will continue for Friday into the weekend. Friday will be clear to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Most of the state will be dry. This final weekend of April will be drier to start. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. A larger storm system with widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. Snow levels will start out high above mountain pass level. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s but fall into the 40s later in the afternoon. A mix of rain and snow will fall through Sunday night with lingering rain showers into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy as the storm moves out. Tuesday will cloud up with scattered showers and thunderstorms, the last of the "April showers. Temperatures through the end of April will be close to average but the beginning of May there appears to be a nice warmup.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz