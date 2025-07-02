Storms Stick Around into Independence Day

Hot temperatures and thunderstorms...it's getting close to Independence Day here in Montana and storms will stick around into the holiday weekend. Thunderstorms popped on Wednesday afternoon across most of the state and the storms will continue to fire for mainly central and eastern Montana on Thursday. here will be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning with more widespread storms in the afternoon mainly south and east of Great Falls and Helena. Highs will be cooler in the 80s and 90s. Friday is Independence Day and an unusually strong low pressure will move into the state around midday. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread through Friday afternoon and Friday evening. It's likely that there are thunderstorms around with heavy rain late in the evening when fireworks shows are scheduled. High temperatures will be in the 70s but drop into the 50s and 60s in the evening with the rain moving in. Areas of thunderstorms and heavy rain will continue through Friday night into Saturday. It's possible Saturday morning will be quite wet for a lot of the state with slow clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than average in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be a warmer day with more sunshine and just an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s.

Have a good day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist