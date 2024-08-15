Storms Strike Again

A DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY is in effect for northeast Montana through Friday.

Another round of beneficial thunderstorms with heavy downpours producing cooler than normal temperatures is moving through the state but not everyone is breathing easy. Canadian wildfire smoke is blowing across northeast Montana where the air quality has turned "unhealthy". The flow will switch more to the southwest this weekend pushing the Canadian smoke out, but more smoke from Idaho and Oregon could move in. That's the bad news. The good news is another round of thunderstorms producing rain is moving through the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Thursday night into Friday morning as low pressure moves up through western Montana. Friday will start out partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning, followed by thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon and continuing into Friday night. Highs will again be in the 80s. This weekend will be a little more typical of mid-August with more sunshine, warmer temperatures and a few isolated thunderstorms. Saturday will be drier with highs in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will be warm again with highs in the 80s to around 90, afternoon and evening storms will be isolated.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist