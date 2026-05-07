Storms Strike But Mother's Day Looks Magnificent

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been hitting Montana, and while there are a few more storms in the forecast, Mother's Day on Sunday looks almost perfect. The thunderstorms have put down locally heavy rain and will continue Thursday evening before moving out. Friday will start out sunny and warm, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible around East Glacier to Great Falls late in the evening. Highs will be warm in the 70s. This weekend will start off unsettled with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a touch of high mountain snow on Saturday. Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will thin out through the afternoon and evening. Most of the wet weather will be in the morning. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday for Mother's Day it will be a magnificent day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80, making it one of the warmest days so far this year. Next week will be warm with highs in the 70s and even up to 80. The next chance for storms will be Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist