Storms Strike into the Weekend

A lumbering low pressure will continue to spread showers and thunderstorms across the state over the next few days with the influence of this storm lasting almost a week. The storm system will working through the northern Rockies through Friday into the weekend before moving north into Canada. Another storm will move in early next week for more showers and thunderstorms. The storm activity will continue to keep cleaning out the wildfire smoke and minimizing the fire danger. Fire season is not over but it's slowing to hush as the summer season nears its end. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as the storm moves across the state. Highs will be in the 70s. The weekend will start off a little unsettled with partly to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. There will be some sun mixed in. Highs will be in the 70s. Sunday will be a nicer day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm late in the evening but most of the day will be very nice. Highs will again top out in the 70s to around 80. Unsettled, showery weather continues next week, the final week of summer.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist