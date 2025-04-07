Stormy, Blustery, Unsettled Stretch

After a beautiful weekend full of sunshine and warm temperatures, an unsettled stretch of weather will literally blow across Montana the next few days. A cold front will sweep through the state tonight with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, with a few snow showers in the mountains. Tuesday will be a blustery day with strong wind, partly cloudy skies, and a few showers of rain and mountain snow. Highs will be cooler in the 50s to around 60, with 40s in the mountains. Wednesday will be similar with partly to mostly sunny skies, a strong west wind, and a few showers of rain and snow mainly in the mountains. Highs will top out in the 50s to around 60 again. Thursday will be a much calmer, warmer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to low 70s. Thursday could be the warmest day so far this year. Enjoy it because more changes are coming for Friday and the weekend. Friday will start out warm and partly cloudy but an approaching cold front will kick off a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s. This coming weekend will be very different from last weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the state on Saturday with increasing wind and falling temperatures. By Saturday afternoon and evening, snow levels will begin to fall. Areas of snow are possible Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be stormy day with areas of snow, strong wind and chilly temperatures. There may even be blizzard conditions for parts of central and eastern Montana. As we get closer to the weekend, I'll have more on possible snow accumulation.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

